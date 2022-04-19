Telangana: Two men detained for gang-rape in Kodad Town

Two men, residents of the Kodad Town, were detained by the town police for allegedly kidnapping and gang-raping a woman, on Monday. The two accused who are also friends were identified as Sai Kiran Reddy and Sheikh Pasha.

The incident took place on Friday night and came to light when the family members of the victim lodged a police complaint against the accused on Monday.

According to the police, both friends had abducted the woman on her way to a relative’s place and took her to an abandoned house. The accused then drugged her and sexually assaulted her on several occasions.

“When she woke up on Saturday morning, the victim realized that she has been gang-raped by the accused. The accused also assaulted her physically when she tried to resist their advances. The victim was made to drink a soft drink laced with sedatives by the accused. Later, the accused abandoned the victim at an isolated place. The locals passing by noticed the victim and identified her as a resident of Kodad town. Upon informing parents, they came to the spot and rescued the victim with the assistance of the police,” a Kodad PS official said.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, one of the accused is alleged to be a TRS councilor’s son, however speaking to Siasat.com, the Kodak Police denied any connection of the case with the ruling party.

“The accused are just two miscreants and there are no links of them with any political party,” said the SHO of Kodad Police Station. “The victim was shifted to the hospital for treatment and she is fine now. An investigation is currently underway,” he further added.

As part of the investigation, the police seized the mobile phones of the accused and verified their call data.