Telangana: Two rescued by IAF helicopter from Godavari river

Hyderabad: Two persons who were stranded in the Godavari river on the borders of Somanpalli village in Chennur Mandal were airlifted by an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter on Thursday.

After local MLA Balka Suman asked Municipal Administration minister KT Rama Rao for assistance in rescuing the two persons, the air force helicopter was called. In response, the government dispatched a chopper to the settlement, where it successfully retrieved the two.

The persons touched down at Ramagundam in the Peddapalli district.

In a tweet, the rescue work can be seen clearly, how they help stranded persons. After hearing about the disaster and braving heavy rain, Suman and Collector Bharati Hollikeri headed into the area to keep an eye on the Chennur rescue effort.

The MLA spent the previous two days keeping an eye on the flood situation and the response efforts from his camp office.