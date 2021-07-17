Telangana: Two tribal students selected for PG in premier institutions

Hyderabad: Two tribal students belonging to particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG) qualified for the national level entrance examination conducted by Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bangalore.

One was selected for Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur to pursue joint MSc-PhD programme, while the other was selected for National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal to pursue MSc Mathematics and scientific computing.

Akre Bharath (21) of Patnapur village in Jainoor mandal in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, has completed his degree from Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Degree College (TTWRDC), Boath. He then took an entrance exam for the MSc- PhD program conducted by IISC Bangalore for higher studies and excelled.

Telangana Today quoted Dr A Srinivasa Swamy, the principal of TTWRDC Boath, as saying: “Akre Bharath is the maiden student from the tribe to have bagged the opportunity to pursue the course at the IIT Kharagpur.”

Speaking on the occasion, Bharath told: “I am happy to be chosen by IIT Kharagpur. I would like to become a mathematics professor. I attribute my success to the encouragement and support of my teachers and principal, Srinivasa Swamy.”

Meanwhile, another student of this college Kursenga Surender, a Raj Gond, got admission in M ​Sc Mathematics and scientific computing at National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal.