Telangana: Two youth found murdered in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: Two unidentified youth were found dead on the outskirts of Nalgonda in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The bodies of the youth, believed to be aged between 25 and 30, were recovered near MA Baig Function Hall in Ramnagar.

According to police, unidentified miscreants have allegedly murdered the duo. Their heads were smashed with a big rock and they died on the spot.

As per the media reports, police also recovered liquor bottles from the scene.

Nalgonda Town-II Police have registered a case and it is under investigation. More details are awaited.