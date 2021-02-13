Telangana unemployment allowance scheme likely to be implemented next year

Hyderabad: Unemployed youths of Telangana who are eagerly waiting for the unemployment allowance scheme might have to wait for another year as the finance department that has started drafting the budget for the financial year 2021-22 has proposed to allot only Rs. 1000 crore for the scheme.

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, there is no clarity on who is “unemployed” under the scheme. A panel of IAS officials may decide the guidelines for the scheme.

Unemployment in Telangana

As around 10 lakh youths are registered with employment exchanges of the state government and more than 20 lakh candidates with Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), allotment of Rs. 1000 crore will not be sufficient to implement the scheme.

Even to provide allowance of Rs. 3016 per month to 10 lakh youth, government may need around Rs. 3600 crore per annum.

Earlier, TRS working president and minister for industry, information technology, municipal administration and urban development K.T. Rama Rao stated that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to announce an unemployment allowance in the next few days.

Promise remains unfulfilled

In the manifesto for 2018 Assembly elections, the TRS had promised unemployment allowance. The party promises that the unemployed youth will get a monthly payment of Rs 3,016 till they get a job.

Meanwhile, a war of words is already going on between the government and the opposition over the former’s claim on jobs provided during last six years.

KTR claimed that 1.31 lakh people were recruited since 2014. This includes 36,000 youth recruited through Telangana State Public Service Commission.