Telangana unemployment rate declines to 3.7%

Hyderabad: Telangana has seen a decline in its unemployment rate for the past few months, according to the monthly data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy.

In May 2021 the unemployment rate in the state stood at 7.4% and decreased to 4.8 % in June. it currently stands at 3.7 %.

It is to be noted that the state witnessed a record high with regards to unemployment due to the lockdown during the first wave of COVID in May 2020, reaching 14.7% at that time.

There had been a gradual decline in unemployment in the following months, which increased once again due to the second wave earlier in 2021, The New Indian Express reported

It is said that among the southern states, Telangana has recorded the lowest unemployment rate ranking behind Karnataka which registered an unemployment rate of 3.1%.