Telangana: Union Minister Sitharaman slams TRS govt over debt, farmers’ distress

Published: 2nd September 2022 3:32 pm IST
Hyderabad: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday slammed the TRS government in Telangana over the alleged rising debt, farmers’ distress and other issues.

The state, which used to be in revenue surplus, has now gone into revenue deficit, the senior BJP leader claimed, speaking at Kamareddy town during her visit to Zaheerabad parliamentary constituency as part of the saffron party’s Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana’.

The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government took loans outside the budget. Farmers’ debt is rampant in the state and it is ranked fourth in farmers’ suicides, she said.

The minister also accused the TRS government of changing the names of Central schemes and projecting them as state’s schemes.

Sitharaman is scheduled to tour Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituency for three days from Thursday.

