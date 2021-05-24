Telangana University professor Athar Sultana appointed as Dean

Hyderabad: Prof. Athar Sultana, head of urdu department of Telangana University has been appointed as the Dean, Faculty of Arts.

It may be mentioned that Prof. Sultana has gained immense respect in the promotion of the Urdu language.

She has also played a key role as a responsible member in the promotion and priority of the Telangana University.

Prof. Athar Sultana has been leading from the front in several programmes organised in the Urdu Department i.e the annual Urdu festival, national and international seminars. She also helps students to prepare for the foreign based quiz programmes on Urdu language by imparting necessary knowledge inputs.

On getting promoted to the position of the dean, the Vice Chancellor of the Telangana University Neetu Kumari Prasad (IAS), University Registrar Prof. Naseem, other Head of Departments, fellow colleagues, research scholars, friends and family extended their best wishes and greetings to Prof. Athar Sultana.