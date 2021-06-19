Telangana Unlock: Hyderabad metro timings rescheduled

On Saturday, Telangana government announced to entirely lift the lockdown that is in place, after taking into consideration the drop in the COVID-19 positivity rate in the state.

Hyderabad:Telangana government on Saturday has modified the timings of the Hyderabad metro in view of COVID-19 lockdown removal. Now Hyderabad metro will operate its train between 7 am and 10 pm from June 21.

In a statement by the government, “In view of the latest orders of the Government of Telangana regarding removal of the lockdown restrictions, the timings of the Hyderabad Metro Rail service will be rescheduled.”

“From Monday Hyderabad Metro Rail will start its first train from respective terminal stations at 7 am; while the last train will start at 9pm and reach the respective terminating stations by about 10pm,”the statement said.

Further government has asked people using the metro services to strictly follow the COVID-19 Safety guidelines including social distancing, wearing of face masks, regular hand sanitisation and thermal screening, among others.

Passengers are requested to cooperate with security personnel and staff of Hyderabad Metro Rail in their efforts towards keeping their journey safe.

