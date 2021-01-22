Telangana: Urdu academy to publish works of writers, poets from Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Urdu Academy on Friday announced that it will publish the works of Urdu poets for promoting the Urdu language in the state.

“Telangana State Urdu Academy will publish works of the great late Urdu poets and writers of Hyderabad to acknowledge their services for the cause of Urdu promotion through their lives and works,” said Director/Secretary Telangana State Urdu Academy Dr Ghouse Mohammed.

He was speaking at a condolence meeting organized by Gawah Urdu Weekly in collaboration with Telangana State Urdu Academy at Media Plus Auditorium on Thursday morning.

Canada-based Hyderabad’s renowned research scholar Dr Taqui Abedi in his virtual keynote address, highlighted Hyderabad’s contribution to Urdu in memory of the departed .

He proposed that great poets and writers must be honoured with a Chair named after them in State and central universities.

He said Urdu poets and writers of Hyderabad have contributed significantly for the promotion of Urdu language.

Noted Urdu writers and poets including Prof. Shamsur Rahman Farooqui, Hasan Chisti, Khan Lateef Mohammed Khan (Editor Munsif Daily), Rahman Jaami, eminent poet Dr Raahat Indori, Dr Ziauddin Shakeeb, and Narender Luther were paid homage by people from different countries who joined virtually.