Telangana urges Centre to set up Krishna water Tribunal to clear dispute with AP

Hyderabad: Telangana irrigation special chief secretary Rajat Kumar on Friday urged the Jal Shakti Ministry to set up the Krishna Water sharing Tribunal for water sharing between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

In a letter to the ministry, Kumar said, “Reference must be made immediately to KWDT-2 to finalise fair share of Telangana in Krishna waters, as per the decisions taken in the second meeting of the Apex Council.”

Kumar mentioned that the Tribunal had cited Section -3 of the Interstate River Water Disputes Act (ISRWDA), 1956 to refer the dispute to a Tribunal. Following the decision, Telangana withdrew its appeal from the Supreme Court.

The letter further mentioned that since KWDGT-2 is not dissolved under section-12 of the ISRWDA, 1956, it would be appropriate to refer the complaint of TS to the said body. Kumar further shed light on the issues being discussed with regards to the water dispute and said, “One of the issues being deliberated in this regard seems to be whether the reference of the complaint under section 3 of ISRWDA is necessary when another reference under section 89 of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 is pending adjudication before the Tribunal. There cannot be any ambiguity on this issue.”

“A clear judicial pronouncement with regard to scope and ambit of reference under section 89 of AP Reorganisation Act is spelled out by KWDT-2 in its order on October 19, 2016,” he remarked.

The chief secretary then said, “The scope of reference under section-89 of the AP Reorganisation Act being limited, Telangana thought it’s appropriate that only a complaint under section-2 of ISRWDA would ensure equitable allocation of the water of river Krishna between both the successor states.”