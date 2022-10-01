Telangana: Vacancies in food safety wing to be filled soon, says Harish Rao

The health minister directed health officials to manage the food safety wing until the appointments are made.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 1st October 2022 1:47 pm IST
Telangana: Vaccancies in food safety wing to be filled soon, says Harish Rao
Telangana State Health Minister T Harish Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister T Harish Rao on Friday directed authorities to fill up the vacancies in the food safety wing of the state which will be carried out by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

He directed health officials to manage the food safety wing until appointments are made. He further said that the health officials must be trained in food security.

The minister asked officials to create awareness regarding food security and penalise those who violate the regulations. “They should also visit other states to study the best practices being followed there and prepare a detailed report so that they can be applied in our state too,” he added.

Rao further said, “Public health is affected by adulterated food, which leads to health problems like diabetes, high blood pressure, gastrointestinal and cancer.”

He then urged people to raise their concerns with the assistant food controller of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

