Telangana: Vaccination for police, security force to begin today

Hyderabad: Telangana is set to start a vaccination drive for officials of police and security forces from Saturday, said state Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Friday.

“We are successfully conducting the vaccine program in Telangana and will vaccinate the police and security forces from February 6,” he said.

The Minister informed the Telangana is working to make some hospitals ‘Covid Free Hospitals’ because with a significant reduction of coronavirus infection in the state, such infrastructure will not be necessary.

“We have made special arrangements for Coronavirus patients in all the hospitals in the state. We are currently making some hospitals Covid-free as we feel that such infrastructure is not necessary in the face of a significant reduction in the number of cases.

“It was decided that Covid treatment should be provided at Chest Hospital for those with lung problems, Gandhi Hospital for those with multi-organ problem and TIMS Hospital for those with common symptoms,” Rajender said.

He added Telangana government has asked the Centre to allocate funds for setting up Cancer and MCH (Mother and Child Health) centres through the National Health Mission in the state.

“We will soon meet with officials from the Department of Medical Health to make budget proposals. Vacancies in the medical health department will be filled from time to time. This department is a department that has to work 365 days a year,” the Minister said.