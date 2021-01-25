Telangana: Vaccination for private healthcare workers begins today

Hyderabad: Ten days after a massive inoculation drive began across Telangana, the state health department rolled out the COVID-19 for those in the private sector of healthcare on Monday. As many as 50-300 employees from each private hospital will receive the vaccine, the authorities said.

Those private healthcare facilities that have less than 50 health workers will receive the vaccine at the nearest linked government health care center. In case any hospital has at least 100 workers, the inoculation would be done at their own hospital.

A nodal officer has been appointed by private hospitals to coordinate the flow of information to their workers on scheduling and ensuring the availability of infrastructure at the vaccination sites.

The management of the private healthcare establishments has said all arrangements are in place to ensure a smooth rollout of the vaccine. “All our employees who have been registered in the Co-WIN software will get vaccinated in the next couple of days. Everybody is looking forward to it,” they said.

Besides, the health department authorities have conducted mop-up vaccination sessions at government vaccination sites to ensure the COVID-19 vaccine is available to government healthcare workers who had missed out on the inoculation drive on January 16.