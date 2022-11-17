Telangana: Vemulawada MLA asks officials to finish temple construction by Shivaratri

Hyderabad: Vemulawada MLA Ch Ramesh Babu has directed the Vemulawada Temple Construction Authority (VTDA) to design a plan for the construction of the Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple and complete all work by the following Shivaratri.

In this context, he advised VTDA officials to create a thorough plan and start working quickly.

The MLA met with the Collector Anurag Jayanthi and the Vice-Chairman of the VTDA Purushotham Reddy on Wednesday at the temple guest house in Vemulawada to evaluate the status of the projects such as the municipality, temple, irrigation, revenue, and Mission Bhagiratha within the VTDA boundaries.

Speaking at the event, Ramesh Babu said that IT Minister KT Rama Rao has given the completion of the projects undertaken by the VTDA a major priority. He urged the officials to finish the bund work and begin the temple tank beautifying project.

He claimed that although additional land costing Rs 20 crore was required, the 800-meter retaining wall constructed on the tank bund was almost complete. He instructed the officials to build bathing ghats for the devotees.

He directed municipal and R&B representatives to begin the road expansion works from Mulavagu to Main Temple to the Police station.

Officials should purchase 20 acres of land close to the temple tank and draw up plans for the bus stand’s construction as informed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to build one on the East side.

Officials should fill the temple tank to its utmost capacity now rather than waiting till Shivaratri because Godavari water is being carried from the Mid Manair reservoir to the temple tank to supply drinking water to Vemulawada Town.

The stadium and Kala Bhavan, whose construction will cost Rs 5 crore each, were requested to start by the MLA.