Telangana: VHP, Bajrang dal stage protest against Udaipur murder

Hyderabad: Protests were held at all the District main offices in Telangana by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajarang Dal after a Tailor named Kanhaiya Lal was allegedly killed by two Muslim men for supporting Ex BJP member Nupur Sharma in Udaipur, Rajasthan on Thursday.

The protest was led by Bajarang Dal Telangana state president, U Shiva Ramulu said that they demand justice for Kanhaiya Lal. “We want police to encounter the accused persons and another who is currently underground,” he claimed, speaking to Siasat.com.

He also urged the Centre to take measures to safety of Hindus in the country.

Two men armed with a cleaver allegedly killed Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur’s Dhan Mandi area on Tuesday and posted videos online that said they are avenging an “insult to Islam”, triggering stray cases of violence in the Rajasthan city, a part of which was placed under curfew.

In a video clip, one of the two assailants declared that they had beheaded the man and went on to threaten Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying their knife will get him as well.

The police have arrested Riaz Akhtari, the man who allegedly hacked at the tailor’s neck, and Ghouse Mohammad, who allegedly filmed the crime, and detained three others for their involvement in the case.

The protest was held in all district’s offices, they burnt effigies, rallied, and shouted slogans for the justice for Kanhaiya Lal, with placards.

In Hyderabad protests took place at Koti Junction, Abid Road, LB Nagar Circle, Lal Darwaza, Maheshwaram Crossroads, and Kandukur Circle.