Telangana: VHP, RSS to launch fundraising for Ayodhya Ram temple

Hyderabad: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Telangana unit, with support from affiliates of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in coordination with Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Telangana is all set to launch a fundraising drive across the state for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya from January 20.

This announcement was made by the RSS, after a meeting with members of VHP on Sunday in Hyderabad.

Speaking at the meeting and calling for a fundraiser, Kacham Ramesh, executive member of RSS Telangana State Executive, said, “RSS in coordination with VHP going to launch ‘Shri Rama Janmabhoomi Mandir construction fundraising campaign’ across all the villages and towns of the Telangana state from January 20.”

He further said that the construction of Ram Mandir will be done with the participation of devotees. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had fulfilled the long-cherished aspirations of the people by laying the foundation stone and by conducting ‘Bhoomi Puja’ for the construction of Ram Mandir, the magnificent shrine being constructed at the birthplace of Lord Rama in Ayodhya is a symbol of national self-respect,” Ramesh added.

Activists of VHP and RSS will be visiting all the villages and towns for collection donations and will screen a short film on the history of the Ayodhya movement to explain the villagers.

President Ram Nath Kovind launched on January 15 launched VHP’s Ram temple nation-wide fundraising drive with a donation of Rs 5 lakh. Till now, Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Mumu contributed Rs. 51,000 and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan donated Rs 1 lakh and more are yet to donate. The massive one and a half month-long donation drive will end on February 27.

As per the estimates, a total of Rs. 1,100 crore could be spent for the Ram temple, including Rs.300-400 crore for the main temple and the development of 67 acres at the complex.