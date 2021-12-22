Telangana: Village head killed by Maoists after betrayal

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 22nd December 2021 8:33 pm IST

Hyderabad: A retired village head from Mulugu district of Telangana was allegedly killed by a member of Maoist, on Wednesday at Kothapalli forest.

According to the police, the deceased Korsa Ramesh was kidnapped by the Maoists on Monday, reported Hindustan Times

Police recovered a letter near Ramesh’s body, which said that he worked for the Maoists, acting to be their supporter, but passed details about them to the police. He was in contact with the Venkatapuram police and was being paid money to pass on critical information about their activities.

“He gave milk powder with poison to the Maoists as a result of which they fell ill after consuming it. One of the Maoists, M Bhikshapathi alias Vijender died due to poisoning,” wrote Maoist’s Venkatapuram-Vajedu Area Committee secretary Shantha.

He also claimed that Ramesh got two lakh rupees from the police for delivering poison milk powder to them and passing information. He blamed Ramesh for passing information about their presence to the police that started a gun battle. 

Ramesh was killed after being tried at a “people’s court” for allegedly working as a double agent. “We killed him as per the people’s wish after he betrayed the people and the party,” said the letter.  

