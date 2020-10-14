Telangana Wakf board to take up developmental activities at Shahi Masjid

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Shahi Masjid Bagh-e-Aaam in the Public Gardens, Nampally to be renovated soon by the Telangana State Wakf Board.

Mohd Saleem on Tuesday at a meeting with the board members stated all amenities will be upgraded at the masjid with the board funds. “The board will be taking up works related to plumbing, internal electrical wiring and other renovation works in the mosque,” he said.

The Wakf board is also going to lease three of its properties for developing into commercial properties to generate revenue for the board.

The board also cleared the appointment of its committees of various mosques and dargas in the State. Permission was also granted for construction of six properties.

Wakf chairman Saleem said all steps were being taken to incorporate the records of the Wakf Board into the registration department database to prevent illegally registration of Wakf properties by unsocial elements or encroachers or land grabbers.