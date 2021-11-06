Telangana Waqf Board lodges 37 FIRs, cancels 150 illegal registrations in 3 months

Hyderabad: The Telangana Waqf Board has adopted several major steps for the protection of the waqf properties in the past three months.

According to the report presented by the Chief Executive Officer of the Telangana Waqf Board Shahnawaz Qasim (IPS), from August 6 to November 3, the board has issued 6074 notices under section 54 (1) of 1995 Waqf Act for the illegal possession of the waqf lands.

The report also states that during the above said period, 989 documents have been dispatched to the Revenue Divisional Officers of various districts to take action for the removal of the illegal possession of the waqf properties. The report states that 37 FIRs have also been registered under section 200 of CRPC.

Shahnawaz Qasim has said that the details of the illegal possession of the properties have been notified to the Stamps and Registration department.

He added that through the GO 15 of the Telangana government dated September 22, 2020, the registrations of the occupied properties have been auto-locked.

He said that the Registration Department has been directed not to register any Waqf properties. Further, he said that the Municipal Administration and Urban Development and the Panchayat Raj Department has also been instructed not to give building permission on the occupied lands.

The Executive Officer noted that 63 applications were submitted in the Waqf Tribunal, of which the court has pronounced the verdict of 22 cases in favour of the board thus ensuring the protection of 56 acres of land.

He added that by presenting reports in six different courts, the TS Waqf Board has secured 884 acres and 34 guntas of its lands. He further said that in co-operation with the Revenue Department, the board has reclaimed 22 acres and 25 guntas.

Qasim noted that the occupied waqf lands of 5 acres in Vikarabad District and 30 guntas in Medak district respectively were taken into control by the TS Waqf Board through court orders.