Telangana: Warangal mayor fined Rs 2L for installing hoardings

Hyderabad: The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakhs on Mayor Gundu Sudha Rani on Wednesday for erecting banners and hoardings without permission. TRS leader G Keshav Rao was also served with a fine of Rs 50,000 for disobeying the law.

Prior to Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao’s visit to Warangal, the mayor had ordered Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party workers to put up flexi prints and banners composed of the minister’s photographs.

The roads were encroached upon for posters, banners and cutouts which caused inconvenience to commuters.

The matter came to light when a netizen identified as Santosh Manduva tweeted, “KTR has expressed his displeasure over erecting flex banners but the entire Warangal is mushroomed with them in view of his visit. Why are the municipal authorities turning a blind eye to this? Request concerned authorities to take stringent action.”

Warangal had turned pink as banners and flexi prints were installed in areas of the city, Kazipet and Hanamkonda.