Telangana was formed due to BR Ambedkar’s foresight: KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday paid tributes to B.R. Ambedkar on the occassion of his 130th birth anniversary, who is revered as the architect of India’s Constitution.

Rao lauded the efforts put in by Babasaheb Ambedkar to make a secular, democratic and republic country.

He said it was due to Ambedkar’s foresight that Telangana was formed after due constitutional process. The State government is implementing several welfare and development schemes and programmes for the benefit of oppressed classes taking inspiration from Ambedkar.

“A Special Development Fund is created through the Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan Act for the benefit of Dalits in proportion to their population. Under the Act, the funds which are not spent in a financial year are transferred to the next year without diverting them to other departments,” said Rao on the occassion.