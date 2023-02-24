Telangana: WhatsApp chats analysed in PG medico’s attempted suicide case

Hyderabad: Warangal Police Commissioner AV Ranganath said that WhatsApp chats have been analysed in the PG medical student D Preethi’s attempted suicide case.

He said that officials have analysed the WhatsApp chats which revealed that the accused resorted to targeted harassment of Dr. Preethi to insult her.

“The intelligent and brave girl, who attended the UPSC interview in the past, expressed her anguish over his “bossism” and “persistent harassment” through WhatsApp chats. She looked up what could happen if a healthy person takes certain anesthesia drugs on Google. This could be considered an attempt to commit suicide,” he said.

He however added that it was too early to come to a conclusion at this juncture.

The official further said, “We are awaiting toxicology report from NIMS hospital which will help ascertain the facts.”

The Warangal police on Friday arrested Dr. MA Saif, a second-year post-graduate medical student of the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) in connection with the alleged suicide attempt by Dr. D Preethi.

A V Ranganath said that Dr. Saif was arrested based on a complaint filed by the father of Dr. Preethi under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Section 4 of the Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act. Saif was remanded to judicial custody.

The victim’s father Narender, an ASI in the Railway Protection Force (RPF) lodged a complaint against Dr. Saif at Matwada police station accusing him of persistently harassing his daughter.

The police booked Dr. Saif on charges of instigating Preethi to attempt suicide by subjecting her to constant harassment by posting “insulting comments” about her on the WhatsApp groups managed by some of the PG medical first and second year students of the KMC.

Ranganath referring to some unsubstantiated allegations being circulated on social media said there is no laxity on the part of the police in attending to the complaint filed by Dr. Preethi’s father. An impartial and discrete investigation is underway into the case, he told reporters.