Telangana: Wife dies hours after her husband passed away

Hyderabad: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 60-year-old woman died of a heart attack hours after her husband passed away in the Peddapalli district of Telangana.

According to the informed sources, Manathi Lingaiah (65) and his wife Malma (60) had gone to their daughter’s home in the Godavari district. While attending a function at her daughter’s home on Monday night, Lingaiah complained of chest pain but by the time he was taken to a hospital, he died.

As Lingaiah’s body was taken to his native place in Pedapalli, his wife Malma also complained of chest pain and suffered a heart attack in the auto-rickshaw. As a result, she also passed away.

The couple is survived by a son.