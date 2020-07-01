Telangana: Wife, paramour hatch conspiracy, kill husband

Hyderabad: A woman and her paramour allegedly hatched conspiracy to kill her husband. Later, they took the help of other persons to commit the crime.

As per the details of the case, the woman, Babitha who is in extra-marital relationship with a person by name Prem Singh decided to murder her husband, Suresh.

Partners in crime

In order to project murder as a road mishap, they sought the help from three friends, Ajmer Prem, Rahul and V Raju. The trio took Rs. 70000 as advance and agreed to become partners in crime.

After three failed attempts, a person by name Suraj hit the bike of Suresh with a truck. This crime was committed on the outskirts of Yadaram village, Telangana State.

Soon, after the crime, P. Raju and Ajmer Prem who posed themselves as good Samaritans shifted Suresh into Rahul’s car.

In the car, they smothered Suresh to death. Later, they shifted him to hospital where he was declared dead.

Investigation

After preliminary investigation, police had registered a case of road mishap however, after deceased’s father raised suspicion and postmortem report mentioned strangulation, cops started investigation in different angle.

Upon further investigation, it came to know that wife, paramour and other committed the crime.

Police arrested all the accused persons. Later, they were sent into judicial custody.