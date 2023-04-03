Telangana: Wife smothers husband to death; gets life sentence

Hyderabad: Bhongir court on Monday awarded life imprisonment to a wife for killing her husband by smothering him in February 2020.

Bandari Narsimha informed the police that his younger brother Bandari Srinu was killed by his wife on February 23, 2020, after an altercation between the two.

Also Read Hyderabad: Two human trafficking offenders sent to jail

Srinu’s wife Basawarekha was his maternal uncle’s daughter and they had two children together.

Srinu reportedly accused his wife of infidelity and routinely abused her mentally and physically under the influence of alcohol. On February 23, 2022 both husband and wife had an altercation after which he fell onto a pole and lost consciousness.

After regaining consciousness, Srinu tried to take the children away from his wife when she pushed him onto a wall again. When he fell, Basawarekha smothered him to death using a pillow.

After an investigation, the Pochampally police arrested the accused and remanded her to judicial custody. Principal District and Sessions Court at Bhongir, on Monday, sentenced Basawarekha to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000.