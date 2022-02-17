BJP will merge Telangana with AP if given another chance: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana state IT minister K. Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) said that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is given another chance to form a government at the Centre, it will merge Telangana with Andhra Pradesh again. He advised the younger generation of the state ”to teach” the BJP a lesson.

Touring the Banswada assembly constituency, KTR laid the foundation stone for the Rs 120 crore Siddapura water reservoir. He also laid the foundation stone for 2 BHK homes for the poor in Siddapur village. Addressing a public meeting, KTR severely criticized the central government. “After coming to power the Narendra Modi government sold Railway, Air India, LIC, and many other public sector units. If the BJP is given another opportunity it will merge Telangana state with Andhra,” KTR stated.

He advised the young generation not to get impressed by the BJP’s “antics and its tall claims”. “Telangana is a fast developing state in the country even without the cooperation of the Central Government. The TRS government welfare schemes have become a model for other states to follow. The TRS government does not discriminate against people on the basis of caste and religion,” he added.

The state minister alleged that the BJP is “spewing poison against Muslims” by trying to polarise India on religious grounds. “False propaganda and hatred are being spread against them. BJP leaders are filled with hatred,” KTR told the gathering.

“A total of 157 medical colleges were approved by the central government across the country but not a single one approved for Telangana. 87 Navodaya schools were approved but not a single one for Telangana. Eight new AIIMS hospitals have been approved across the country but not a single one for Telangana. After the formation of Telangana, chief minister KCR set up medical colleges and residential schools across the state on a wider scale,” KTR said.

KTR also asked the youth not to get carried away with their emotions. “The people of Telangana sacrificed their lives during the separate Telangana movement but the Prime Minister insulted the people by claiming that the Telangana bill was passed by closing the Parliament doors,” KTR said.