Telangana will become ‘Ram Rajya’ from ‘Razakar Rajya’: Assam CM

Hyderabad: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma remarked that the state of Telangana will soon become ‘Ram Rajya’ from ‘Razakar Rajya’ after the BJP’s win in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

The ‘Hindu Ekta Yatra’ that was held in Karimnagar on Sunday evening was led by Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and the Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who flew to the town in the evening to attend the rally as its special guest. The Yatra began at the Arya Vysya Bhavan in the town.

Speeches by both Himanta Sarma and Bandi Sanjay involved largely the terms ‘Love Jihad’, ‘Pakistan’, ‘Owaisi’, and ‘Razakars’ setting the tone of the yatra.

Sanjay Kumar claimed that, once the Congress party won in the state of Karnataka, ‘terrorists influenced by Pakistan’ and ‘people belonging to a community’ raised the slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’.

“People of Karnataka already feel bad for the loss of BJP which is Hindutva’s savior. That is why such sloganeering is taking place,” he alleged.

Himanta Biswa Sarma and Bandi Sanjay leading the rally.

(Slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ were not raised in Karnataka post the election result. Media outlets debunked this right-wing claim as ‘fake news’. Even BJP’s National IT department head Amit Malaviya spread similar fake news on Twitter which was debunked.)

Throughout his whole speech, Sanjay stressed the “need for Hindus to be conscious to fight the ‘menace’ of Love Jihad”. He stated that the intention behind the ‘Hindu Ekta Yatra’ was to curb attempts of the ‘pseudo seculars’

Both Sanjay and Himanta Sarma mentioned the hate speech case on Akbaruddin Owaisi from Nizamabad 2013 and stated that Hindus are ‘now aware and it is not possible to hurt them’.

“There are only 5 months left for us to give such people a run on the streets,” Sanjay remarked, speaking of a possible win in the Telangana elections at the end of 2023.

Both the leaders also urged the crowd to watch the ‘The Kerala Story’ in order to understand ‘Love Jihad’. “Pseudo-seculars say that the movie is all false. I will show you Love Jihad cases in Assam. We are fighting against it. We are also working to end Madarasa education and polygamy in Assam,” Sarma stated.