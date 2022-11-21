Telangana will establish separate ministry for physically challenged: Min Koppula

Jagtial: Telangana welfare minister Koppula Eshwar said that a new ministry for people with physical disabilities would be established to give them more privileges. He asserted that the chief minister had assured him of a distinct ministry and that the Disabled Welfare Wing was currently a part of the Women and Child Welfare department.

In addition to giving scooters to PG and degree holders, the minister promised to establish battery-operated tricycle repair shops in each region. In a program held on Sunday in the mini stadium, the minister handed adapted three-wheelers to 40 physically challenged people.

He had claimed that the state government gave the welfare of the disabled top priority and that Primary Health Care (PHC) only received a budget of Rs 5 crore. After the creation of a separate Telangana state, the amount increased to Rs 60 crore.

Also Read Telangana: CM KCR likely to announce BRS agenda on December 9

“The only state that gave disabled people top priority was Telangana, and individuals received a Rs 3,000 pension as part of it; previously, no state in the country provided a similar pension to the disabled. Only Rs. 950 in pension was given out in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state,” claimed Koppula.

In order to help PHC candidates live independently by starting a small business, he pledged to provide financial assistance of between Rs 1 and Rs 2 lakh. He emphasised the significance of fully implementing Section 92 of the 2016 Disability Act.

The minister requested that disability day be held on December 3 in order to win the support of the state government from those with disabilities. He said that the government was prepared to put suggestions for the disabled and their organisations into action.