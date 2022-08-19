Telangana will get a double engine government after next polls: Laxman

Hyderabad: BJP Rajya Sabha Member and member of BJP Parliamentary Board Dr. K. Laxman today said their party would form a double engine government in Telangana after the next Assembly elections.

Speaking to media persons, Laxman said the upcoming public meeting of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Munugodu Assembly constituency would lead to a lot of political changes in the State. Commenting on the by-elections, he said the election was necessitated not because of their party, but because of the people of the State.

Referring to his nomination to the Parliamentary board of the party, he termed his nomination as a recognition given by the party to an ordinary worker of the BJP. Targeting CM KCR, he alleged that the CM was making baseless allegations against PM Narendra Modi and the Central government as he found that he did not have any future in the State. He ridiculed that the ruling TRS party had already lost the by-elections even before its organisation. He hoped that the by-elections in Munugodu would repeat the result of the by-elections in Dubbak and Huzurabad Assembly constituencies. He said they would mobilise the party workers from all over the State for the public meeting of Amit Shah. He called upon the people and intellectuals of the State to fight against CM KCR along with the BJP.

Releasing a book on Sardar Sarvai Papanna on the other hand, Laxman released a book “Maro charitra mana telugu dalapati” written by Nandanam Krupakar on Sardar Sarvai Papanna. He greeted the Goud community of the State on the occasion of the 372nd birth anniversary of Sarvai Papanna. He said Papanna, who fought relentlessly against the cruelties and excesses of Muslim rulers, was a role model for many people of the State. He reminded that Goud fought against Mughal and Nizam rulers.