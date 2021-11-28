Telangana will tackle Omicron variant of COVID: Health director

Hyderabad: The Telangana state health authority stated that it is prepared to deal with any reappearance of COVID-19 infections caused by Omicron (B1.1.529), a novel variety of SARS-CoV-2 that was initially detected by health officials in South Africa.

The director of public health Dr G Srinivasa Rao, today in a press meet said that while the entire healthcare system is prepared and alert to handle a possible surge in COVID-19 infections, the general public in Telangana should not panic by the new variant and should adhere to COVID-19 rules such as wearing a mask, maintaining social distance, and sanitize regularly.

The Telangana health minister T Harish Rao reviewed preparations and surveillance measures, regarding the Omicron-variant of concern. Director of Public health Dr G Srinivas Rao and others attended the review meeting.

Dr Rao stated during a review meeting with the health minister to discuss recent advances relating to the new variant of SARS-CoV-2. He stated “At the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad, we are on high alert. COVID-19 infection cases in Telangana have remained constant for the previous two days, with no discernible increase in infections.”

At the airport, we have adequate personnel, and overseas passengers are being monitored. We are also doing RT-PCR testing at the airport, and plans have been made to place passengers who test positive for COVID-19 in a 14-day quarantine. So far, no Omicron cases have been recorded in India,” he added.

The director of medical health pointed out, in the past few months, anticipating a third COVID-19 wave, the state government has taken a series of measures to improve infrastructure like adding more hospital beds, developing medical oxygen lines to hospital beds and creating infrastructure for pediatric COVID-19 cases, across all government hospitals.

Daily Covid infections in Telangana have remained constant for the previous four to five months, hovering between 100 and 150. Aside from that, in Telangana, around 90 per cent of eligible individuals have got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination, with the remaining 45 per cent having received the second dose. Nearly 25 lakh people in Telangana have missed the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination and have ended up losing the time to get themselves inoculated.

As the number of COVID-19 infections has decreased, there is less of a sense of urgency, which has resulted in vaccination hesitation among patients.” That is why so many people have avoided receiving the second dose of COVID-19 vaccination.

The director of medical education Dr K Ramesh Reddy stated that all available procedures to deal or manage the third COVID-19 wave have been implemented in recent months. “It is too soon to forecast the impact of the Omicron variant and the third wave.” People, on the other hand, need to start taking COVID-19 precautions seriously.”