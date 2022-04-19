Telangana: Woman allegedly raped by TRS leader’s son

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 19th April 2022 9:03 pm IST
Hyderabad: A 20-year-old woman was allegedly abducted, drugged and raped repeatedly by two men for three days in Telangana’s Suryapet district.

The victim alleged that the son of a local public representative in Kodad town and his friend abducted her on Friday when she was going to her relative’s place.

They allegedly forced her to sit in an auto-rickshaw and took her to a house where they made her consume a soft drink laced with sedatives. When she resisted, they assaulted her and later sexually abused her.

The victim told the police in her complaint that she was confined to a room for three days. She escaped from there on Sunday after gaining consciousness.

After the victim informed her mother about the incident, the family lodged a complaint with the police.

The victim named the accused as Ghouse Pasha and his friend Sairam Reddy. Ghouse is the son of a municipal councilor of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Kodad Circle Inspector Narsimha Rao said that based on the complaint, a rape case has been registered against the two accused. The victim has been sent for medical examination.

The police have detained both the accused for questioning.

