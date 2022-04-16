Telangana: Woman attacked for allegedly attempting to halt ex-lover’s wedding

Hyderabad: The Khammam police on Friday booked several people for allegedly attacking a woman who attempted to halt her ex-lover’s wedding.

The woman was identified as K Rajani and her love interest was A Srinadh. The latter is a resident of the Mahabubabad district. The two fell in love and lived together until a few years ago. After a few months into the relationship, it began falling apart and he refused to marry her.

Agitated due to Srinadh’s refusal to marry, Rajani lodged a complaint against him at the Garla police station in 2018, following which he was arrested. Years after that, when Rajni came to know of her ex-lover’s wedding, she rushed to the wedding hall in Khammam and tried to stop the event. Some women who attended the event allegedly attacked her and threw her on the road.

Though there were hundreds of people, including one police constable present at the function hall at the time of the incident, no one came to her rescue.

Rajani accused Srinadh of making false promises of marriage and using her. The police have registered a case and the investigation is underway.