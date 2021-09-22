Telangana: Woman dies due to alleged medical negligence

Hyderabad: A doctor’s negligence in leaving behind medical cotton in a women’s abdomen during her cesarean operation led to her death. This incident took place in Telangana’s Yadadri Bhongir District Hospital.

The woman was admitted to Hyderabad Hospital due to stomach ache. During the checkup, the doctors found that a piece of cotton was left in her stomach during her last surgery.

The woman, who was 6 months pregnant, died during the treatment.

According to doctors, the cotton left inside her stomach caused severe damage to the women’s intestines.

After this incident, the woman’s relatives staged a Dharna outside Yadagiri Bhongir Hospital where the deceased underwent operation last year.

Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and started investigation into the matter.

The relatives lodged strong protest against the errant doctors blaming them for the death of the women due to their negligence.