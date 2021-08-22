Telangana: Woman gives birth to quadruplets in Karimnagar

Published: 22nd August 2021

Karimnagar: A woman gave birth to four babies in a private hospital in Karimnagar on Saturday. The woman who is identified as Nikita is a resident of Karimnagar Rural Mandal.

According to the hospital sources, Nikita was admitted to the hospital on Friday where she gave birth to four children. Of them, two are boys and two are girls.

A hospital official said both the mother and children are in stable condition. As the children were born prematurely, they have been kept under observation.

Nikita and her husband Sai Kiran are overjoyed with the birth of four children.

