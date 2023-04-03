Telangana: Woman sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering alcoholic husband

Hyderabad: A sessions court on Monday pronounced life in imprisonment to a 26-year-old woman for killing her husband. It also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.

The accused – Basawarekha – was married to 39-year-old Bandari Srinu and later blessed with a son and a daughter.

Also Read Hyderabad: Beauty clinic asked to refund Rs 3 lakhs by Consumer court

However, Srinu had an addiction to alcohol and often harassed Basawarekha mentally and physically. He even suspected her fidelity.

The couple fought often and during one such quarrel on February 22, Srinu sustained a head injury by falling on a pole.

Fed up with him, Basawarekha took her children to her maternal home. When Srinu came to know about it, he went to her place and demanded his children back. A quarrel ensued leading to Basawarekha pushing Srinu to the wall. He sustained a head injury and passed out.

Basawarekha then smothered him with a pillow.