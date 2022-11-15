Telangana: Women surpass men in degree admissions

Hyderabad: Filling 52.50 percent of the seats during the academic year 2022–2023, women for the first time surpassed men in admission to degree colleges.

Over a lakh women have registered for a variety of courses, including B.Com, B.Sc, and BA, according to Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) 2022 figures.

While 1,90,578 admissions were registered through the DOST, 1,00,044 (52.5 percent) of those admissions were made by women, and 90,534 (47.5 percent) were made by men.

Academics claim that the number of women enrolling in degree programs is rising steadily each year. This year, though, it has outpaced the men.

This pattern has so far been seen in PG admissions as well. In the most recent academic year, 6,663 males and 16,192 (or 70 percent) women were enrolled in PG programs. In the first round of admissions for the 12,800 candidates that confirmed their seats in the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2022, 70 percent of the applicants were female.

“In recent years, parents have become much more aware of the need to send their daughters to higher study.

Additionally, the State now has several residential educational institutions, and everyone has the opportunity to pursue higher education there, according to Telangana State Council of Higher Education Chairman Prof. R. Limbadri.

A glance at the degree admissions reveals that undergraduate students continue to prioritize the study of commerce, which accounted for 40.46 percent of all admissions. B.Com recorded 77,107 admissions, which was higher than the 61,702 engineering admissions that were logged under the convener quota this year.

B.Sc Life Sciences was the second most popular undergraduate course, drawing 42,056 admissions. It was noteworthy to observe that 31,667 women, compared to 10,389 men, signed up for the BSc Life Science degree.