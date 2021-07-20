Telangana women’s commission chairperson conferred cabinet rank

Hyderabad: Months after she was appointed as the chairperson of state women’s commission, the Telangana government on Monday accorded cabinet rank upon Vakiti Sunitha Laxma Reddy.

On Monday, the government passed orders promoting her to the cabinet rank. In the rank, Reddy will be entitled to monthly salary, allowances and pre-requisites admissible on par with the cabinet minister.

She will head the post for the tenure of five years, as noted earlier on her appointment.

Former minister for women and child welfare in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, Sunitha Laxma Reddy joined the TRS in April 2019.

With Reddy at the chair, Shaheena Afroze, Kumara Eshwari Bai, Kommu Umadevi Yadav, Gaddala Padma, Sudham Lakshmi, and Katari Revathi Rao were appointed members of the women’s commission, two years after it remained vacant, in December 2020.