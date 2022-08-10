Telangana: Women’s commission seeks report on Nalgonda knife attack

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Women’s Commission on Wednesday sought a report from the Superintendent of Police, Nalgonda on the case of a 21-year-old girl student who was stabbed multiple times by a youth who had been harassing her for months in the name of love.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the case, the Telangana state Commission for Women ordered SP Nalgonda to investigate and submit a detailed report on the same.

The incident took place in Nalgonda town of Telangana on Tuesday. According to the police, the youth attacked the victim at Forest Park.

The girl, a degree student, was at the park with her friends when the youth took her aside saying he wanted to discuss some matter with her. He then took out a knife and stabbed her indiscriminately.

The victim sustained injuries on her face, hands, stomach and legs. Hearing the cries of the girl, her friends rushed to her rescue and shifted her to a hospital, where her condition is stated to be stable.

The police have launched a hunt for the attacker, who has been identified as Rohit. He is a second-year BBA student and had been allegedly harassing the girl to force her into a relationship.

A case has been registered at the One Town police station.

The chairperson said that there is a need for women to come out as they face any sort of harassment and Telangana government has come up with various measures to crub violence against women by providing them maximum protection and easy access. to report such incidents.

“They can immediately complain to the local police station, She Teams, women’s helpline number 181 or Telangana State Women’s Commission WhatsApp helpline number 9490555533. The Commission is for tough punishment of the culprits and it would stand by the victim’s family,” said TSCW Chairperson Vakiti Sunitha Laxma Reddy.

With inputs from IANS.