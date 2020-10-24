Telangana women’s protection ‘She Teams’ complete 6 years

Hyderabad, Oct 24 : ‘She Teams’, Telangana police women’s protection initiative, has successfully completed six years of securing women in the state, which started as a city-specific initiative to later expand across the state.

“She Teams are giving courage to young women in rural and urban areas. It is a good sign and encouraging women and children to come forward to contact and raise complaints with ‘She Teams’ in case of any danger,” said Swati Lakra, additional director general of police (ADGP), women’s safety wing.

Aimed at providing a safe and secure environment for women, Telangana police started ‘She Teams’ on October 24, 2014 in Hyderabad city.

“In view of the resounding success of ‘She Teams’ in Hyderabad city, it was replicated initially in Cyberabad and thereafter in the entire state of Telangana from April 1st 2015,” said an official.

In the six years from 2014 to September 2020, ‘She Teams’ received a total of 30,187 petitions through various modes such as Dial 100, Facebook, WhatsApp, hawk-eye, email, Twitter and direct walk-in.

Incidentally, complaints through WhatsApp have risen incrementally.

During the pandemic time, the police department has also conducted online training to the members of ‘She Teams’.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.