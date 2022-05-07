Telangana: Work with cops to eradicate prohibited games, says CP Mahesh

Hyderabad: Aiming to curb the menace of activities of prohibited games from the society, Rachakonda Police Commissionerate has been taking up many initiatives like conducting raids and awareness campaigns.

Rachakonda Commissioner of police Mahesh Bhagwat said in a statement that the police department has been taking up many initiatives to eradicate the practice of prohibited games from society.

“Many cases were registered under gaming act incidents and the persons involved in such activities are facing charges which make them suffer in multiple ways,” he said.

The CP reiterated that the police will always be vigilant on all sorts of illegal activities in the society and punish the wrong-doers as per the law of the state. He advised the citizens to stay away from inclining towards involving in prohibited games.

Recently, two incidents took place within the limits of Ramannapet and Keesara Police Stations which resulted in cases being registered under the TS Gaming Act.

A raid revealed two persons namely Gorige Saidulu and Amuda Venkatesh from Ramannapet village indulged in gambling by playing cards (mudumukkalata) in Dubbaka village. A cash amount of Rs 3,250 was seized from the accused.

In another case registered under the limits of Keesara Police station, cops apprehended six persons for playing cards in a field. The police seized six cell phones and net cash of Rs 44,790 among other belongings of the accused.

The CP has commended his team for working round the clock to eradicate prohibited games from society. Bhagwat has also advised the people to inform the police if they notice any activity of prohibited and illegal games in their localities.