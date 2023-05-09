Telangana: Working committee to expedite 5G services to be formed

Hyderabad: Telangana broadband committee meeting held under the chairmanship of state chief secretary Santhi Kumari discussed interdepartmental issues relating to infrastructure in the telecom sector.

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) Sunil Sharma, Principal Secretary IT Jayesh Ranjan, Secretary R&B Srinivas Raju, Secretary PR&RD Sandeep Kumar Sultania, and officials from BSNL attended the meeting.

The Chief Secretary noted that the state is way ahead of other states in many telecom indicators. “With more than four crore mobile connections for a population of around 3.5 crore, the teledensity (107%) is one of the highest in the country. 97.7 percent of the villages are covered with mobile connectivity,” she said.

Telangana is one of the few states in the country where 5G has been launched aggressively, a press note from the government said.

The status of pending right-of-way applications was reviewed in the meeting. It was decided to constitute a working committee for expediting 5G services. The meeting also brought to the notice of the chief secretary to issue necessary instructions to all engineering departments of the state government to do any type of digging only after prior intimation through the “call

before U dig” (CBuD) app and to use it before commencing any type of digging anywhere in the state.