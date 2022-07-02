Telangana: Yadadri Power Plant construction to be completed by 2023

Hyderabad: The BHEL representatives assured the Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (GENCO) representatives on Friday that every effort would be taken to deal with the delays in order to commission two Stage-I units and synchronise one Stage-I2 unit of the 5x800MW Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS) by June 2023.

In a high-level meeting with representatives from BHEL and TS Genco, D Prabhakar Rao, the chairman and managing director of TS Genco and TS Transco, reviewed the status of the 4x270MW Bhadradri thermal power station’s unfinished work and the progress of the 5x800MW Yadadri plant with Upinder Singh Matharu, the director of power and HR.

Prabhakar Rao voiced his concern with the way construction projects are developing, particularly those involving cooling towers, coal handling plants, and ash handling plants. He asked BHEL to begin all unit-related work concurrently and commission each unit in accordance with the promised timeline with no room for error.

Senior representatives from TS Genco, including Sachidanandam, Director (Projects), Ajay, Director (Civil), and others, were present.