Telangana: Man attacks woman for refusing relationship proposal

Hanumakonda: A youngster attacked a 22-year-old woman on Friday for not accepting his proposal. The accused was identified as Azhar, a resident of Mondrai village of Sangem Mandal.

According to the police, the accused had been harassing the victim for quite some time and was frustrated after being repeatedly rejected by the woman. Enraged, he slit her throat.

The victim, residing near Pochamma Devalayam in Hanumakonda, is an MCA final year student at Kakatiya University and had refused the accused’s proposal several times. On Friday, when her parents were at work, Azhar found the victim alone at home and attacked her. Later, he fled from the scene.

The victim was rushed to MGM Hospital after neighbors heard her screams and alerted the police. She has received superficial injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.

Subedari police are looking for the accused, who is currently absconding.