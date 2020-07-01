Telangana: Youth commits suicide after resigning from job

By Sameer Published: July 01, 2020, 7:47 am IST
suicide
Representational Photo

Ranga Reddy: A man allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday after resigning from his job in the Ranga Reddy district of Telangana.

According to the police, Ganduri Rajiv Kumar, (26) resident of Vanasthalipuram, was working as a private employee at Venkateshwara Motors Cars Showroom, nearby Panama for the past nine months. During the lockdown, he resigned from his job and was staying in his house.

At around 5.00 pm, Rajiv Kumar went into his bedroom and closed doors. Thereafter, his father knocked on the doors but there was no response. He called one of their neighbours who opened the door with the help of a hammer and found the boy hanging to the ceiling fan, added the police.
Police have registered a case. An investigation is underway.

Source: ANI
