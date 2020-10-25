Telangana youth commits suicide at lover’s ‘samadhi’

Hyderabad, Oct 25 : In yet another case of lovelorn tragedy, a 24-year-old boy in Telangana’s Jayashankar Bhupalapally district committed suicide on Sunday following the death of his lady love.

Challa Mahesh hanged himself from a tree, near the ‘samadhi’ of the girl he was in love with. She had recently died after suffering from an illness.

According to the state police the incident occurred at Kudurupalli in Mahadevapur mandal of the district.

Before taking the extreme step, the youth through his WhatsApp status wrote that he could not live without his beloved.

Mahesh was working at the Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation and had left his house on Sunday morning for some work.

However, later he was found hanging from a tree near the ‘samadhi’ of the girl. The incident plunged Mahesh’s family and the village into gloom on Dussehra.

According to Mahesh’s family members, he was in love with the girl for some time and made all arrangements for his marriage. Ever since her death, he was in deep shock.

Source: IANS

