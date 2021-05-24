Telangana youth dies in bid to avoid checkpoint

Hyderabad: A youth, pillion riding on a motorbike, was killed as his friend riding the bike tried to evade a forest checkpost during the ongoing lockdown in Telangana’s Mancherial district.

The youth riding the bike at a high speed dodged in time to escape the iron bar, but the pillion rider’s head smashed against the bar. He fell off the vehicle and his death was instantaneous.

The youth riding the bike did not stop or came back to see his friend. The incident occurred on May 22 but came to light on Monday with a video going viral on the social media.

According to police, the incident occurred at forest department checkpost on the main road at Tapalpur village in Jannaram mandal.

The video shows a forest guard standing at the checkpost with the gate lowered signaling the approaching bike to stop. However, fearing that his bike may be seized for violating lockdown, the bike rider did not stop and approached the checkpost at a high speed.

While the rider bunked on approaching the gate to avoid hitting the pole, the pillion rider rammed into the pole and fell off the vehicle, though the guard was seen trying to raise the gate at the last minute.

The youth riding the vehicle did not bother to stop to check on his friend. He sped away as the forest personnel deployed there were stunned.

The deceased was identified as Venkatesh Goud, 30, a resident of Kotha Kommugudem in Luxettipet mandal of the same district. His friend Bandi Chandrashekhar was riding the bike.

Jannaram Sub-Inspector of Police Madhusudhan Rao said the police registered a case on a complaint by deceased’s father Malla Goud and took up investigation. Police were on the lookout for Chandrashekhar, who was absconding.