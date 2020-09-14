Telangana: Youth gets three years RI for misbehaving with girl

Hyderabad: A court sentenced a 25-year-old youth to three years rigorous imprisonment for misbehaving with minor girl.

He committed the crime at Yacharam in 2017. On Monday, the court sent him to jail for three years in jail and imposed a fine of Rs. 2000.

The convict who is identified as D. Srikanth, resident of Yacharam used to force a 15-year-old girl to marry him.

On 15th January, 2017, Srikanth went to victim’s house in an inebriated condition and verbally abused her mother. He also pulled the victim by holding her hand.

The victim’s mother had lodged a complaint against the youth. Based on the complaint, police had registered case against Srikanth under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act.

On Monday, IX ADJ Court at LB Nagar delivered the verdict.