Telangana: YS Sharmila continues her padayatra

Hyderabad: The ongoing Praja prasthanam padayatra of the founder president of YSRTP YS Sharmila entered into the 34th day yesterday. It was held in Motakonduru village of Alair Assembly constituency of Nalgonda district. She met with the residents of different villages of the district and interacted with them. During her padayatra, she escaped from an attack of honey bees.

She will complete 400 km of the Yatra on reaching chandepally village of the district. She unveiled the statue of the former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh state YS Rajshekhara Reddy at Chandepally village of Motakondur Mandal. Speaking on the occasion, she said that their party would continue to fight on all public problems in Telangana.