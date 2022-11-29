Telangana: YS Sharmila gets HC approval to resume Padayatra

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday granted conditional permission to YSRTP chief YS Sharmila’s padayatra, after the party moved lunch motion seeking court’s nod to Praja Prasthanam Padayatra that was earlier cancelled by Narsampet police. With this, YS Sharmila can resume her padayatra.

“In a democracy, it is the basic right to protest and march peacefully, and no government has any right to pose problems to these initiatives, unless they are leading to law-and-order problems. For the past year, we have been with the Telangana people, fighting and protesting for their cause, fighting peacefully, and with full respect for the law and order. Despite this, TRS, which is now worried about the growing dissent among the public and the swelling response to us, has been perpetrating cheap tactics of hooliganism and abuse of authority. This court ruling is a tight slap on their face, and a moral victory to us. This gives us back our moral right to be with the public and fight for them,” YSRTP said in a statement.

On Monday, YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila lashed out at the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) after the caravan in which she was travelling was attacked and burned by workers belonging to the TRS.

Sharmila has been walking across the state as a part of her ongoing ‘Praja Prasthanam Padayatra’. She remarked that her bus was set on fire and some of her followers were beaten up by TRS workers but no arrests have been made as of yet.

She was arrested yesterday and brought back to Hyderabad from Narasampet, after the attack.